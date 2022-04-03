Head to Head Contrast: Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $225.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 23.86% 20.56% 7.18% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 8.29 $152.66 million $6.62 35.08 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 2.91 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats FG Financial Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

