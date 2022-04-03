Head-To-Head Contrast: TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) versus Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TROOPS and Maxar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 101.12 -$67.92 million N/A N/A Maxar Technologies $1.77 billion 1.60 $46.00 million $0.43 90.35

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Risk and Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies 2.60% -0.15% -0.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TROOPS and Maxar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxar Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56

Maxar Technologies has a consensus price target of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than TROOPS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats TROOPS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TROOPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions. Its solutions include satellite access, geospatial foundation, precision mapping, on-demand intelligence, and geospatial services. It serves U.S. and international government agencies, and enterprise customer verticals. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space-based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

