Head-To-Head Contrast: Widepoint (WYY) versus Its Competitors

Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Widepoint to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Widepoint and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Widepoint Competitors 391 2022 2984 62 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Widepoint’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Widepoint has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Widepoint and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Widepoint 0.39% 0.80% 0.44% Widepoint Competitors -362.13% -42.32% -6.70%

Risk and Volatility

Widepoint has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Widepoint’s rivals have a beta of -9.93, meaning that their average stock price is 1,093% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Widepoint and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Widepoint $87.34 million $10.32 million 96.52 Widepoint Competitors $1.75 billion -$31.70 million 60.49

Widepoint’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Widepoint. Widepoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Widepoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Widepoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Widepoint beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Widepoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

