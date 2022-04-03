Head to Head Review: Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Singapore Telecommunications and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 18.61% 10.39% 5.81%

Dividends

Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.85 $405.70 million N/A N/A Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.64 $12.25 million $2.35 9.06

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Nuvera Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.