Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $184.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

