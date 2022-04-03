Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 13285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,898,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heartland Express by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 218,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 245,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

About Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

