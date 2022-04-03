Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ HTBX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 67,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.27. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 1,658.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

