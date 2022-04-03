Hellenic Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.09 or 0.00273890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001430 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.