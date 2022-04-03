Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.29. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 82,374 shares changing hands.

MOMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.28). Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 90.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Hello Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

