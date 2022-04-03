HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

HempCoin (THC) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $39.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,370.29 or 0.99886699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00070020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00028268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002348 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,692,718 coins and its circulating supply is 265,557,568 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

