Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives €79.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €79.94 ($87.85).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($90.11) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €60.40 ($66.37) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €73.42. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

