Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. 1,954,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

