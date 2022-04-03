Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $18.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HTGC opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

