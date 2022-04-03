Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.36 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

