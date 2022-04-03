Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.