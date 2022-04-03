Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,671,000 after buying an additional 1,026,988 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $106,729,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,626,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.