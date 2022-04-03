Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

