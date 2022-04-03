Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $209.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.52. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.52 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

