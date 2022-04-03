Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 1,800 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

