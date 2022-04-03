Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 9,114 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

NYSE:F opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

