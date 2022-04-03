Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

NYSE NOW opened at $548.69 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 481.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

