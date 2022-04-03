Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 351 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $77,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $66,937,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $7,318,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

