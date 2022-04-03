Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 423 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $253.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.83. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.