Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLT. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.92. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

