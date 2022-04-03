Hive Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.40 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $473.04 million and $18.40 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003474 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 397,789,690 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

