HNI (NYSE:HNI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut HNI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.02. 267,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,033. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is 91.85%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,522 shares of company stock worth $2,272,977. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

