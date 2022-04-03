Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Lowered by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.93 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

