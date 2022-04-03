Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives $50.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

HMCBF stock remained flat at $$30.40 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.