Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 410.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,385,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 540,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 158,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,378.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 671,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.93.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

