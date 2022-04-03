Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.98. 102,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

