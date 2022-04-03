Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $23.14 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

