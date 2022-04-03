Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $3,942,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 254.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

