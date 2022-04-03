Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.52. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $70.14 on Friday. Hub Group has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

