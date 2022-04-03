Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.55. 249,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,325. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.15.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,039,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,805,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3,086.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after buying an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hubbell by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after buying an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

