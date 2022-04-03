Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,461. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

