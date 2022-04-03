Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

