Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $979,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.51 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

