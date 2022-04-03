Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

