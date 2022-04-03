Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 41,200 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Clearfield by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clearfield by 1,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $67.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

