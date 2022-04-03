HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.85. HUYA shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 30,718 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUYA. HSBC reduced their target price on HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA reduced their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.99.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,052,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in HUYA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

