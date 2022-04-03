Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

