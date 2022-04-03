I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.45) Per Share

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for I-Mab in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $17.51 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,527,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after buying an additional 572,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 155,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth $1,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

