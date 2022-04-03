IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

IAA opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $58,441,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 245,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

