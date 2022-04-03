Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Head to Head Contrast

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $11.33 billion 1.37 -$518.00 million ($2.15) -24.65 REE Automotive $10,000.00 60,161.86 -$505.33 million N/A N/A

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Icahn Enterprises and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20

REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 389.58%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -5.10% -5.32% -1.85% REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79%

Risk and Volatility

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Icahn Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Its Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family homes and residential units; and golf and club operations. This segment also engages in hotel and timeshare resort operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

