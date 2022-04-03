Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,300 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 679,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 24,606 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $368,597.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 116,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Identiv alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $5,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Identiv by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVE stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $353.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,585.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

INVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.