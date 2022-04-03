IDT (NYSE:IDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $35.55. 71,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $915.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.18. IDT has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $67.30.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDT by 27.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in IDT in the third quarter worth about $864,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 480,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 130,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 42.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.