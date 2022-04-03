IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.62

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.62 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 4044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $835.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

