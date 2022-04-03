IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $246.62

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.62 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 65.11 ($0.85). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.96), with a volume of 397,865 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.28.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

