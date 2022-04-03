IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IGMS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $742.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

