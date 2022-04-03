IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IGMS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.10.
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock
traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $742.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Read More
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.10.
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock
traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $742.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Read More
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.