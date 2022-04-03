ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Tops $69,089.61

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,089.61 and approximately $52,943.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,339,139 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

